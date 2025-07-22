CN Rail lowers earnings expectations, cuts outlook amid trade volatility

A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. reported its net income inched up to $1.17 billion during its second quarter compared with last year, as it said the trade uncertainty is making it difficult for it to provide investors with an outlook.

The Montreal-based company says revenue fell about one per cent, to $4.27 billion compared with $4.33 billion a year earlier.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.87, up from $1.75 a year earlier.

CN lowered its 2025 forecast for adjusted diluted earnings per share growth, saying it now expects growth in the mid to high single-digit range.

A previous estimate from CN expected adjusted diluted earnings per share to increase between 10 and 15 per cent for 2025.

CN says it is removing its 2024-26 financial outlook given continued uncertainty surrounding trade and tariff uncertainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.