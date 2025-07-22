‘Everyone came together’: Volunteer firefighters battle roaring wildfire in rural Newfoundland

An out-of-control wildfire is shown in this handout photo near Musgrave Harbour, N.L., just before midnight on July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Kyle Gaulton (Mandatory Credit)

A heavy dose of rain has helped firefighters make progress on an out-of-control wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes in central Newfoundland.

Nearly 30 mm of rain has fallen over the town of Musgrave Harbour since Monday afternoon. While the fire remains active, the change in conditions has helped ground crews start their work on fire suppression.

Despite the progress, more than 900 residents of Musgrave Harbour remain on an evacuation order Tuesday. The town’s mayor, Jason Chaulk travelled to both Gander and Carmanville Tuesday afternoon to speak with residents who were waiting for news.

Chaulk is also the deputy chief of the town’s volunteer fire brigade, saying he and several other members of his team are missing shifts to respond to the fire.

“I got guys here that flew in (Monday) morning that were away on turnarounds, guys that work on supply boats off the island, guys that work in construction in Ontario,” Chaulk said in a telephone interview. “Everybody came home, came together.”

“We have our own jobs and our own families that we have to be concerned about,” he added. “But we’re taking on that responsibility for protecting the town as well.”

Chaulk and others in the 30-person crew have been sleeping on air mattresses in the town’s fire hall.

An evacuation centre has been opened in Gander to support residents from Musgrave Harbour, who have been forced out of their homes. Many are electing to stay with friends and family throughout the region.

Gander’s Salvation Army has been providing meals and other support for evacuees. The group even organized a “kitchen party” to help boost morale on Tuesday evening.

“We have a host of volunteers who make this job very light,” he said. “You can depend upon them. They know how to lead, they know how to do the work, and they truly do it out of love and compassion.”

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture said Tuesday that an aerial support team, including six water bombers, seven helicopters and a bird dog aircraft, are splitting their time between two out-of-control wildfires in the province.

The second, a wildfire near Chance Harbour area, is nearly 100 km away.

Resources from Quebec and New Brunswick have arrived in the province to help with firefighting efforts.

With files from The Canadian Press and NTV