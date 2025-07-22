Gatineau, Que. police announce record-setting cocaine seizure

A pile of cocaine is shown on a table at Gatineau Police Headquarters following a seizure of nearly 40 kg of the drug. (Gatineau Police/handout)

Police in Gatineau, Que. have announced a record-setting cocaine seizure following a major anti-drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation began July 9, when a 26-year-old Gatineau man was arrested in Montreal with the help of Montreal police. During the arrest, police seized nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4 million, according to a news release.

Police say Simon-Didier Perron is facing charges including drug trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and other firearm- and drug-related offences.

Following the July 9 arrest, police searched five addresses in Gatineau on July 16, seizing additional drugs and items including 1,890 grams of methamphetamines, a small quantity of GHB and cannabis, a .45-calibre pistol, ammunition, cellphones, and a 2021 Mercedes GLB.

Police say a total of five people were arrested in connection with this investigation, including Perron, who was re-arrested during the searches in Gatineau days after his arrest in Montreal.