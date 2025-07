In this May 23, 2012 file picture Paul Watson, founder and President of the animal rights and environmental group Sea Shepherd Conservation takes part in a demonstration against the Costa Rican government near Germany's Presidential residence during a visit of Costa Rica's president Laura Chinchilla in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

PARIS — Interpol on Tuesday confirmed that it has removed anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson from its most-wanted list.

Watson, 74, is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn support from celebrities and featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”

Japan has sought his extradition over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010.

The Associated Press