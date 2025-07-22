One of four people charged in death of Ahmad Al Marrach found guilty of manslaughter

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, who was fatally stabbed in a parking garage near the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024, is pictured. (Source: Facebook)

A Halifax judge has found one of four people charged in the stabbing death of high school student Ahmad Al Marrach guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday.

The Crown initially sought a second-degree conviction but conceded in April they hadn’t met that legal standard and asked the Judge Elizabeth Buckle to find the youth guilty of manslaughter – which is a homicide, but unlike second-degree murder there is a lack of intent.

In her closing arguments in April 2025, prosecutor Sharon Goodwin told the judge on the day of the deadly brawl - April 22, 2024 - the accused and Al Marrach had agreed to a one-on-one fight that would not involve weapons, as the boys were feuding over a girl.

Then, Goodwin said, the teen messaged two friends and asked them to come with him and join the fight with Al Marrach, saying among other things, “We ain’t holding back.” The brawl between Al Marrach and the teenager lasted just three seconds before his two friends joined in, Goodwin said.

The accused “unilaterally transformed the agreed-upon fight into a three-on-one ambush without the consent of Al Marrach,” Goodwin said. She said the accused had a knife on him when he ambushed Al Marrach and he was aware that his friend was also carrying a knife.

Defence lawyer Anna Mancini argued that the Crown had not established beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused knew his friend was carrying a knife.

Mancini said shocked texts her client sent a friend immediately after the fight show he did not have any foresight that a stabbing would occur.

Mancini added that the accused’s circumstances meant that it was common to carry a knife for protection.

The lawyer also argued that Al Marrach had consented to the fight and was aware of the potential that multiple people would be involved.

In April, a Nova Scotia judge sentenced a teenage girl to three months in a youth detention centre and 24 months under community supervision for her role in the stabbing death.

The girl, who was 14 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October, having admitted she was one of four teens who attacked Al Marrach.

The girl and three teenage boys were originally charged with second-degree murder. Their identities are also protected from publication.

One of the boys, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder, admitting that he was the one who stabbed the Grade 10 student with a stolen kitchen knife. Another boy, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter.

