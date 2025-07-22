Parents arrested after covering up rollover crash involving children, police say

Police attend the scene of a rollover on 20 Sideroad and Gilford Road in Innisfil, Ont., on Fri., July 18, 2025.

South Simcoe police arrested a mother and a father for reportedly trying to cover up a rollover collision involving their two children in Innisfil.

According to the service, a witness contacted police on Friday about a two-vehicle crash in the area of 20 Sideroad and Gilford Road. Police say the witness reported one vehicle had rolled into the ditch with a female and two children inside.

When officers arrived, police say a man was at the scene claiming to be the driver of the damaged vehicle, but the authorities say further investigation revealed he had shown up after-the-fact in a separate vehicle, which his wife left in with their children, ages 10 and one.

“Neither the male nor the female attempted to seek medical attention for the young children,” South Simcoe police noted.

Subsequently, the parents, from Lefroy, were arrested and charged. The woman faces failing or refusing to comply with demand, failing to provide the necessities of life to a child, and dangerous operation. The man was charged with public mischief - intent to cause other person to be suspect.

They are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.

Police confirm the two children were located safe and taken for medical assessment. They were discharged shortly afterwards.