Premiers gathered to meet with PM call for new pipelines built with Ontario steel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford smiles after speaking to the media at the meeting of Canada’s premiers at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on Monday, July 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO -- As provincial leaders prepare to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney later this morning, the premiers of Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for the construction of new pipelines using Ontario steel.

The premiers are gathered in Ontario’s cottage country to talk about eliminating internal trade barriers and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 35 per cent tariffs on a wide variety of Canadian goods on Aug. 1.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls this morning’s agreement a “game changer” that focuses on shipping western oil to refineries in southern Ontario and a new deep sea port in James Bay.

The agreement also calls for new rail lines to be built to help ship critical minerals from yet-to-be approved mines in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region to Western Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she’s heard from Carney that he wants to make Canada an energy superpower, and she wants him to remove “nine bad laws” she says hurt Canada’s business investment climate.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says that he wants to hear from Carney on how port capacity can be expanded to get more exports to overseas markets and reduce Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade.

By Liam Casey

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.