Saskatoon man sentenced to 13 years for killing roommate with hammer

A Saskatoon man who killed his roommate with a hammer has been handed a 13-year sentence.

Steffen Pohl, 35, was found dead inside his Idylwyld Drive North home at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.

His roommate, Nader Butter, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Butter was impaired by alcohol and magic mushrooms when he killed Pohl.

During a sentencing hearing in June, the Crown sought a sentence of 11.3 years, factoring in credit for time Butter had already spent in custody.

The defence argued for a significantly lighter sentence: one day in jail followed by three years of probation. Defence lawyer Chris Murphy said the case hinges on Butter’s moral culpability, arguing that without the magic mushrooms “this would not have happened.”

When delivering her sentencing decision Tuesday morning, Justice Natasha Crooks ruled Butter had moral culpability because he was aware of his behaviour and actions. She also said intoxication does not diminish or mitigate that culpability.

Crooks said Butter had the wherewithal to calm himself down and interact with officers after Pohl called police to report his roommate was trying to kill him.

She said Butter was aware of rising tensions, noting that he called his landlord throughout the night to report things were “getting out of hand.”

Butter also followed his landlord’s directions to call 911 and report Pohl’s death, Crooks said.

“I am satisfied Mr. Butter was aware of his behaviour throughout the night,” she said.

Crooks cited several aggravating factors, including the fact that Pohl was killed in his own home and struck multiple times with a hammer. She also noted that Butter is considered a very high risk to reoffend.

With credit for time served, Butter has nine years and four months remaining on his 13-year sentence.

At the end of the hearing, Crooks spoke directly to Butter, urging him to utilize resources while in custody and address his alcoholism.

“If you do not address your alcoholism there is no question you will be back in court,” she said.

-With files from Laura Woodward