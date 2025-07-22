Volunteer firefighters missing work to battle roaring wildfire in rural Newfoundland

An out-of-control wildfire is shown in this handout photo near Musgrave Harbour, N.L., just before midnight on July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kyle Gaulton (Mandatory Credit)

ST. JOHN’S — Volunteer firefighters are on the front lines of a roaring wildfire that has forced hundreds to flee their homes in rural Newfoundland, and some battling the flames are missing work to be there.

Jason Chaulk says he was supposed to fly on Monday for Saskatchewan, where he is a rotational worker at a mine.

But the volunteer mayor and deputy fire chief in Musgrave Harbour, N.L., says he stayed home to fight the fire and help his community.

Chaulk says others in the 30-member volunteer fire crew have flown home from rotational jobs to be on the ground helping out.

He says they have set up air mattresses in the firehall so they can sleep in shifts.

The wildfire near Musgrave Harbour ignited Saturday and officials ordered residents to evacuate the following day when it crept within a kilometre of the town.

