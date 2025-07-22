Winnipeg police investigating cases of fires set at restaurants

Winnipeg police are investigating after at least three restaurants have dealt with possible arsons. Danton Unger reports.

Winnipeg police are investigating several fires at restaurants over the past few weeks.

Security video shared on Facebook shows a break-in at Thida’s Thai Restaurant on Donald Street.

The video—posted on Facebook by a member of the owner’s family—appears to show a man smashing through the window with a hammer before attempting to light an object on fire. According to the post, the incident happened on July 4 around 4:18 a.m.

Winnipeg police told CTV News the incident is being investigated as a commercial break and enter.

In another incident, a restaurant on Main Street was also vandalized.

Commonwealth Kitchen and Bar Owner Nikola Maharajh said it happened on July 10 around 4:50 a.m.

“Somebody walked by (with a) shopping cart, brick, gasoline, couple other items. Broke a few of our windows with a brick,” he said. “The window that kind of broke right through, they threw—it was like a cracker box or something like that that was on fire. Lit the booth on fire inside.”

He said the sprinklers put out the flames but caused extensive flooding and damage. He estimates it will be six months before the restaurant can reopen.

“It’s not the first time we’ve had our windows damaged,” he said. “It just kind of seems like a natural part of being in downtown Winnipeg unfortunately. It just happens all the time.”

Maharajh said he believes the incident was a random incident. Police confirm it is being investigated as arson.

In another incident, West End Thai restaurant Mae Sunee was also burned in a fire on July 18, which police confirmed is being investigated as arson.

Police said at this time it cannot confirm if any of the incidents are linked. Police said in each case no arrests have been made.

CTV News has reached out to the family that owns Thida’s Thai Restaurant and Mae Sunee for comment.