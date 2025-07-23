1st-degree murder charge laid in shooting death of Madisson Cobb

Police have announced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Madisson Cobb.

The 23-year-old was shot while leaving work in a Haysboro parkade on July 19.

Devon Bradley Malik, 26, is now charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Cobb.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Wednesday.

In a release issued Tuesday evening, police said Cobb and Malik were in a relationship that ended earlier this year.

Cobb had applied for a restraining order against Malik.

On June 10, the courts issued that restraining order.

Malik wasn’t allowed to go within 100 metres of Cobb’s home or place of employment, Lasik MD, located just above where she was killed.

In court documents obtained by CTV News, Cobb detailed harassment by Malik.

She explained the multiple interactions, including in February, when she said, “He faked being in the ICU for me to go and see him. He later confirmed he was never in the hospital. In March 2025, his aunt made me aware that he was in the hospital for stabbing himself and cutting open his stomach. I went to the hospital to support (him) in getting mental help.”

She also said, “The RCMP made us aware that (he) has a firearm that they were unable to find. He confirmed he had one when speaking to me.”

And in a text exchange, Malik said, “Oh, we need to talk because it’s not me that’s the problem … Life will get a lot easier for you … again. No threats because I’m not the one you have to worry about."

Cobb ended her request for a restraining order by saying, “I shake and have panic attacks when I’m out or hear my phone go off out of fear he is there … I live in fear every day from him. I want him out of my life.”

Malik was already scheduled to appear in court on that matter.

Cobb is being remembered for her passion for life, pride in her work and love of her family.

In her obituary, loved ones say Cobb “will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for her laughter, contagious smile and the way she lit up every room she entered.”