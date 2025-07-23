Baby in Sudbury area has the measles, first case since 2014

Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the first measles infection in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts since 2014.

“The affected individual is an infant who was too young to have been vaccinated,” the health unit said in a news release.

“Public Health has directly notified the individuals in its service area who are known to have been exposed to measles and continues to work with the Ministry of Health and other local public health agencies to minimize the spread of infection.”

Four-month-old - measles A four-month-old child is seen in this undated handout photo, she was diagnosed with measles. (Photo Credit: Morgan Birch | CANADIAN PRESS IMAGE)

While the first case in this area, measles has been reported in recent months by health units in Algoma, the Timiskaming District and North Bay, part of a wider spread in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Alberta.

Spreading across North America

“Measles is spreading across North America at levels not seen in three decades,” Public Health said.

“Given this heightened risk, it is important that everyone protect themselves by ensuring they have had two doses of vaccine.”

Christina Baier, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said the disease can spread “very quickly” among people who are not fully immunized.

“It can cause severe illness in some people,” Baier said in the release.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to make sure they are up to date with their immunizations or to follow up with their health-care provider if they are not.”

Vaccines limit the spread of measles and ”protects yourself and others, especially infants and persons with weakened immune systems who cannot get vaccinated themselves,” the health unit said.

Virus spreads through the air

“The measles virus spreads through the air and by direct contact with an infected person. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air or on surfaces. Over 90 per cent of people who are not immune to measles will become infected if they are exposed to the virus.”

Complications from the measles include lung infections, brain swelling, seizures, middle ear infections and in rare cases, death.

Pregnant people may also experience premature labour, stillbirth or miscarriage.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose and cough, red and watery eyes and small white spots in the mouth and throat.

“A red rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body appears three to seven days after other symptoms,” the release said.

If you or a family member has symptoms and think you were exposed to measles, immediately isolate at home and avoid all contact with people who are not immunized.

Call your health-care provider or the walk-in clinic’s office before going so they can provide instructions to follow to protect other people, such as wearing a medical or N95 mask.

Self-assessment tool

The measles self-assessment tool can help you determine if you are protected against measles, what to do if you are experiencing symptoms, were exposed to the measles virus, or are unsure about your risk.

Contact your health-care provider if you are unsure of your or your family’s immunization status.

If you submitted your child’s immunization records to Public Health Sudbury & Districts, you can view them online using Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) by visiting icon.ehealthontario.ca.

Public Health keeps records of vaccinations people received while under the age of 18.

If you were born before 1970, you are likely immune to measles, but consult your health care provider if you’re uncertain.

You can find information about Ontario’s routine immunization schedule online.

For more information about measles and immunization, click here or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.