Boat sailing for Greenland missing off Labrador

ST. JOHN’S — Officials say a six-metre sailboat headed for Greenland is missing off the southeast coast of Labrador.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the boat was reported overdue on Sunday by a concerned citizen who called the maritime rescue centre in St. John’s, N.L.

Officials say the vessel — called the Tonnerre — departed from Blanc-Sablon, Que., and its lone occupant is on a solo voyage to Greenland.

The Tonnerre’s last known position was recorded last week about 296 kilometres east of Cartwright, N.L.

Several aircraft and coast guard ships, including the Des Groseilliers and Amundsen, have been looking for the missing boat.

The coast guard says there have been no sightings of the vessel nor communications from it since the search began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press