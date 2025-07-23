‘Sad and depressed’: Canadian man refused care weeks before dying in ICE custody, report shows

A Canadian man who died while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody last month had a history of serious medical conditions, according to a newly released ICE agency report.

Johnny Noviello, 49, was found unresponsive just before 1 p.m. on June 23 at a federal detention centre in Miami. Shortly after, he was declared deceased by the Miami Fire Rescue Department.

A detainee death report released by ICE on Wednesday states Noviello had diagnoses of “hypertension and seizure disorder, slightly elevated blood pressure (and) high body mass index”.

In the weeks following his initial detention, Noviello’s physical and mental health showed signs of decline, according to the internal ICE review.

On May 19, a behavioural health provider (BHP) reviewed Noviello’s case and suggested that he first undergo a medical evaluation, which would determine whether a formal health referral was necessary. That same day, Noviello was transferred to the Miami federal detention centre.

By the end of the May, Noviello began refusing care.

On June 8, after requests from both a unit officer and a health services administrator, a provider evaluated Noviello again. During this encounter, Noviello reported feeling “sad and depressed,” refusing to attend a medical clinic for a full evaluation. A mental health referral was requested as a result.

The following day, a provider visited Noviello again at the request of a BHP. The report noted poor personal hygiene and that Noviello had not eaten “in a while.” While his vital signs remained within normal limits, the providers ordered further lab work and discussed with Noviello “the importance of self-hygiene and proper diet,” according to the report.

ICE said the Canadian entered the U.S. with a visa on Jan. 2, 1988. He became a permanent resident more than three years later.

Last May, he was arrested by ICE at a probations office and charged with removal for violating U.S. drug laws.

In October 2023, he was convicted in eastern Florida for racketeering and drug trafficking and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Noviello’s former lawyer, Dan Leising, said in June that Noviello’s only known family member is his father, Angelo, who was “distraught” to hear about his son’s death.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, there are approximately 55 Canadians who are still detained by ICE.

ICE data revealed that seven other people have died in 2025 while in ICE’s custody.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Luca Caruso-Moro, Lynn Chaya, and CTV National News Correspondent Kamil Karamali