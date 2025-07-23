Parks Canada cancels permit for Christian musician’s concert in Halifax

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

HALIFAX — Parks Canada has cancelled the permit for a concert by a Christian musician at a historic site in Halifax.

The agency says it received complaints about the event featuring Sean Feucht — who has described himself as a missionary, author and activist.

Feucht has spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community.

Parks Canada says it revoked the permit at York Redoubt National Historic Site for safety and security considerations, and on advice from police.

Feucht’s social media site says the concert will go ahead this evening at a new location outside Halifax.

The singer also has a concert in a city-owned location in downtown Charlottetown on Thursday, and the municipality has said it is allowing the event to proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.