Prime Minister Mark Carney set to visit birthplace in N.W.T.

The house where Prime Minister Mark Carney grew up is shown in Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

FORT SMITH — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to stop today in the town where he was born as he travels across the Northwest Territories.

Carney also spent his early childhood in Fort Smith, located south of Yellowknife along the Alberta boundary, before he moved with his family to Edmonton.

He is scheduled to talk to locals in Fort Smith about affordability and food insecurity, and discuss wildfires with community leaders, before heading to Inuvik in the territory’s northwest corner.

He is set to co-host the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee on Thursday with Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national organization representing Inuit.

It will be Carney’s second meeting with Indigenous groups on Ottawa’s major projects bill.

The legislation would give Ottawa the ability to fast-track projects deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping some review requirements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.