Quebec girl opens her own ice cream shop at just 17 years old

A teenager who wrote a business plan for her Grade 11 high school project is now the owner of an ice cream shop in the Laurentians.

It all started after Simonne Groleau presented her project to city council and then got special permission to park a rented container next to the Metro store in Prevost, Que.

She used money she saved from her previous summer jobs — none of which were ice-cream related — and then she hired a staff of six to open the new shop, CIME Comptoir Glacé.

Groleau is keeping the counter open every day until September when she starts CEGEP.

