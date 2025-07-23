Rare colourful lobsters continue to draw crowds at Nova Scotia aquarium

A pair of colourful crustaceans have become a major attraction in Atlantic Canada. Paul Hollingsworth has the details.

A pair of rare lobsters have become a must-see attraction in Dartmouth, N.S.

People are arriving in large numbers at the Back to the Sea Centre for a first-hand look at the unique combination straight from the sea: two multi-coloured lobsters.

“This weekend, we had the record number of visitors for this whole summer,” said Back to the Sea employee Enya Hickey.

The colourful lobsters are called Bingo and Moon Mist. Bingo is named after a character in the children’s TV show “Bluey,” while Moon Mist resembles the colour of the ice cream.

Moon Mist the lobster Moon Mist the lobster at the Back to the Sea Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News)

“Moon mist is a classic Nova Scotia flavour,” said Hickey. “I saw blue lobsters before, but I never saw one like Bingo, that was split perfectly down tail with two different colours.”

“I’ve never seen a lobster before that looks like that, in my whole life,” said David Leonard, who is visiting from Toronto. “How rare? I don’t know.”

According to Hickey, the chances of finding a lobster in Moon Mist’s colour is one in 100 million. Bingo’s colour is one in 50 million.

Bingo the lobster Bingo the lobster at the Back to the Sea Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News)

Both lobsters were caught by local fisherman and donated to the marine facility by a seafood store.

They have quickly become a major tourist attraction. The unique lobsters are a draw for people to visit the Dartmouth side of Halifax Harbour during the busy summer season.

“People can go and visit the lobsters and the touch tank, and see what’s in the sea around us,” said Tim Rissesco from the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission. “And then they will hopefully stop for an ice cream, or a lunch in Dartmouth.”

Moon Mist and Bingo will continue to entertain tourists and visitors until Aug. 4. After that, they both will be released back into the Atlantic Ocean.