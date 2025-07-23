Residents told to secure their garbage after more than 30 bear sightings in northern Ont.

Residents are being reminded to keep their food and garbage secure after more than 30 bear sightings were reported to the province in the last two months in the area of Pointe Au Baril. (File)

Residents are being reminded to keep their food and garbage secure after more than 30 bear sightings were reported to the province in the last two months in the area of Pointe Au Baril.

“The Ontario government is reminding area residents to be aware of bear sightings in the northern portion of the Township of the Archipelago (north of the Town of Parry Sound), and to take the necessary steps to avoid attracting bears into local neighbourhoods,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a news release Wednesday.

Of the more than two dozen bear sightings in the last week, many have been in the Ojibway Island area.

Lack of food in the wild

“Of these reported incidents, several involved attractants such as unsecured household and food waste, open windows and bird feeders,” the release said.

“It’s important to note that the same bear can result in multiple sightings. The Ontario government is reminding the public that bears are often attracted to things such as garbage, bird food (including suet), seed and nectar, odours from barbeques and ripe fruit left on trees or the ground. Removing these attractants can help keep bears out of the area.”

Another factor driving the encounters is that there is a limited amount of natural bear food in the wild.

“When the availability of natural foods is limited, bears will look for alternative food sources, often in populated communities,” the release said.

“When bears cannot gain access to non-natural foods such as garbage, they will not stay in the area.”

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or police at 705-746-4225.

Tips on how not to attract bears can be found online or by calling the Bear Wise reporting line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY: 705-945-7641).

You will be connected directly with a live operator during bear season, open this year from March 17 to Nov. 30.