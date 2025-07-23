Selling gun-shaped lighters banned in Vancouver after council vote

A selection of gun-shaped lighters are seen in an image from a report presented to Vancouver city council on July 23, 2025. (City of Vancouver)

Vancouver has become the first Canadian city to ban the sale of gun-shaped lighters.

City councillors voted unanimously to approve the ban Wednesday afternoon, over concerns the lighters are too easily mistaken for actual firearms.

Possessing the lighters is still legal in Vancouver, as is buying them outside of city limits, but officials said they are doing what they can to limit the number of the devices in circulation.

“It’s about keeping our communities safe, and we’re not stopping here,” said Mayor Ken Sim, in a statement.

“We will be inviting the province and federal government to work with us on broader solutions so that gun-shaped lighters do not continue to pose a risk.”

The ban is effective immediately, and Vancouver businesses caught selling the lighters can face a $1,000 fine.

The city estimates up to 75 stores have been selling gun-shaped lighters, which often have a trigger, barrel and handle that give the appearance of a real weapon.

The Vancouver Police Department has warned the lighters can result in unnecessary 911 calls, and pose the risk of escalating officer-involved incidents.

Earlier this month, Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News police were receiving “multiple calls each week” that turned out to involve gun-shaped lighters, including one on Canada Day near the busy Main Street SkyTrain Station.

“We treated that report as real, and it drew a significant police response,” Addison said, at the time.

Police responded to 162 calls related to gun-shaped lighters last year alone, according to the city.

Officials said businesses will be notified of the ban, and asked anyone who sees the lighters being sold to report it to the police non-emergency line.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach