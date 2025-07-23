Two children hospitalized after eating cannabis gummies, northern Ont. man charged

A man from Sagamok First Nation has been charged with criminal negligence after 2 kids were hospitalized for cannabis poisoning after eating gummies in March.

A 45-year-old man from Sagamok First Nation is facing criminal charges after two young children were hospitalized in March for cannabis poisoning after consuming large cannabis-infused gummies left unattended in a home.

NO071825_ANISHINABEK An Anishinabek Police Service officer is shown in uniform in this undated promotional image. (File photo/Supplied/Anishinabek Police Service)

The Anishinabek Police Service laid charges following a months-long investigation into the incident, which sent both children to intensive care.

The incident

On March 22, officers responded to a call at a Sagamok First Nation residence after two children under the age of five ingested cannabis edibles left in a plastic bag on a table.

According to police, the gummies were roughly the size of a cellphone – approximately 5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide and a quarter-inch thick. One child consumed an entire gummy, while the other ate half.

The remaining edibles were seized by authorities.

cannabis-infused gummy candy Lime-flavoured cannabis-infused gummy candy is show in this file photo from June 2016. (File photo/Gillian Flaccus/AP Photo)

Both children exhibited symptoms of cannabis toxicity and were transported to hospital, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit.

“They have since recovered and have been released from hospital,” Anishinabek police said in a news release Tuesday.

Charges filed

As a result of the investigation, the accused has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and was released on an undertaking.

Authorities emphasized that community safety is a shared responsibility and urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 705-865-2868 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Rising risks of cannabis poisoning in children

Police officials say this case highlights growing concerns over accidental cannabis ingestion among children. Hospitals and the Ontario Poison Centre have reported an increase in emergency visits and calls related to cannabis poisoning, with most cases involving children under 12 – particularly those under five.

Severe cases can lead to:

Coma,

respiratory failure requiring a ventilator and

in rare instances death.

Anishinabek police, in their news release, reiterated the importance of safe storage and vigilance to prevent similar incidents and offered advice to avoid them.

How to prevent accidental cannabis exposure

Police and health officials warn that illegal, unregulated edibles – often packaged to resemble popular candy or snacks – pose a higher risk to children due to their appealing appearance.

Cannabis Illegal or unregulated cannabis edibles are often packaged to resemble popular candy or snacks. Several pounds of marijuana and cannabis edibles seized by Ontario police in April 2021 are shown. (File photo/Supplied/Toronto Police Service)

Authorities recommend:

Purchasing only legal, regulated cannabis products with child-resistant packaging.

with child-resistant packaging. Storing edibles in locked containers , separate from regular food.

, separate from regular food. Clearly labelling cannabis products and keeping them out of sight and reach of children.

Parents are also advised to ask caregivers or hosts if cannabis is present in homes where their children visit.

Marijuana gummies Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in this undated photo. (File photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Chris Carlson)

Signs of cannabis poisoning & emergency response

If a child shows symptoms such as vomiting, drowsiness, rapid heart rate, difficulty breathing, agitation or anxiety, seek immediate medical help by going to the nearest hospital or calling 911.