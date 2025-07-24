Bail hearing starts for CAF members accused of terrorism in alleged Quebec extremist plot

This RCMP handout image shows an example of an assault rifle seized by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP

A bail hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday for three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region.

The Crown is opposing bail for Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24.

They are among four people arrested in July for allegedly trying to start an anti-government “community” north of Quebec City, and using a private Instagram account to recruit members.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail last week under a lengthy list of conditions that includes wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

Angers-Audet, Lagacé and Chabot face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms, and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

Forbes, who is not charged with terrorism, and Chabot are active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.