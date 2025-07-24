B.C. company ‘altered’ receipt after couch purchase, tribunal finds

A reclining leather loveseat is seen in this stock image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

A man who paid for a new love seat but received a used floor model must be refunded, after a B.C. tribunal found the business “altered” the receipt after the purchase was complete.

In 2023, Dhawal Sehgal paid $1,900 for a reclining leather love seat from Budget Furniture Land Ltd., according to a decision on the dispute posted online Tuesday.

“He says after signing a contract to purchase the couch, the respondent changed the contract from a new couch to a floor display model. The applicant refused to accept the floor model and cancelled the contract,” Civil Resolution Tribunal vice-chair Christopher C. Rivers wrote, summarizing Seghal’s argument for a refund.

The business, for its part, said Sehgal “knew” he would be receiving a floor model and had no right to cancel the contract.

Rivers reached his decision by comparing two copies of a signed invoice: a white original submitted by the company, and a pink carbon copy submitted by the customer.

“There are significant changes between the two copies. The respondent’s white copy includes the word [floor] in square brackets in a separate column after the words ‘Reclining love seat.’ The applicant’s pink carbon copy does not,” the decision said.

“These are not two separately prepared invoices, but one showing additions made after the parties both signed the agreement.”

A representative for the store didn’t provide any explanation for the change, leading Rivers to accept Sehgal’s version of events as more likely than not to have occurred.

“The applicant asks me to find the respondent altered their copy without his knowledge and then attempted to depend on it. I do,” he wrote.

“I find it changed the parties’ contract after signing and then attempted to substitute a floor model for the agreed-upon new couch.”

Given that, the tribunal found Sehgal was justified in refusing to accept the love seat and entitled to get his money back.

In addition to a $1,900 refund, the business was ordered to pay Sehgal $125 in CRT fees.