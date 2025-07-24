Company says three trapped miners in B.C. behind 30 metres of debris

A remote-controlled scoop has begun the work of removing a pile of debris 20 to 30 meters long and seven to eight metres high to gain access to three workers trapped at the Red Chris mine in northern British Columbia, a company statement says.

Newmont Corp. says in the statement issued Thursday that specialized drones have been sent in to assess the geotechnical conditions underground.

“The area of the refuge chambers is not in the same area as the fall of ground and is understood to be stable and well-ventilated,” the company says of the location where the three workers are holding out.

Teams are restoring the specialized communication system to try to re-establish communication with the workers, the statement says.

The workers were trapped Tuesday after two rockfalls, and the company says they have enough air, food and water for an extended stay, although their communication was cut off after the second cave in.

“The workers are understood to be sheltering in a MineARC refuge chamber designed to support 16 people. Additional refuge chambers are also available nearby and accessible if required,” it says, referring to the safe haven where the workers are staying.

Production at the gold and copper mine has been paused while the rescue effort continues.

The mine is mostly open pit, but Newmont said in an earlier statement that development of underground block-cave mining began in 2019, four years after the mine’s first production date.

The company says the three workers who are trapped are business-partner employees, two from B.C. and one from Ontario.

They were working more than 500 metres past the affected zone when the first rocks fell, and were asked to relocate to the refuge before the second fall.

“Following the first event, contact was established with the individuals and confirmation was received that they had safely relocated to one of multiple self-contained refuge bays,” the company’s statement says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24. 2025.