Essex, Ont. student publishes first book at the age of 10

For 10-year-old Harper Grace, publishing her first book came with both great excitement and, admittedly, a little bit of fear.

“I was kind of worried that nobody would care, but I guess a kid writing a book is a big deal,” Harper said.

Starting Grade 5 this fall, the Windsor-Essex, Ont. student recently entered the writing world by publishing ‘ Maricopia: A Tale of Hope ’, a fantasy humour story.

Since first putting pen to paper at the age of seven, Harper has been meticulously writing and reviewing the more than 200-page-long tale.

“Harmony is a [Mermaid Dog], and she is in this world, it’s sort of like an avatar style world,” the avid writer recently told CTV News.

“You can get the power of the elements, except there’s five: water, earth, wind, thunder, and fire, and Harmony has got all of them. She’s the Ultima, and she and her friends go on this quest to stop the Fire Lord.”

Improving along the way, Harper said she often finds ways to alter chapters and add in new subplots that keep the reader interested along the way.

10-year-old Harper Grace author Windsor 10-year-old Harper Grace with her book, 'Maricopia: A Tale of Hope'. (Submitted by Laura)

When asked by CTV News what job she aspires to do when she gets older, Harper didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Author! I already am,” she exclaimed.

If her writing wasn’t impressive enough, Harper added illustrator to her resume by creating the cover page and drawing most of the images throughout the book, with some help from her little brother Ryan.

Since publishing the book, Harper’s creative mind and determination have caught the attention of readers.

Though her parents originally began by printing copies of the book, an abundance of interest led them to find alternative options for readers.

“We already knew that kids her own age were kind of enjoying it, just like our friends and family,” said Laura, Harper’s mom.

After a social media post was made by the Greater Essex County District School Board promoting the book, the family has only received more inquiries.

They’ve since pushed the book to Amazon and have sold 50 copies between online and in-person sales.

“Nothing that Harper puts her mind to surprises me,” Laura added.

“She’s a very creative kid and she’s a very stubborn kid, so when she sets her heart on something, it’s usually successful.”

With her first book hot off the press, Harper is wasting little time, hoping to add to her bibliography.

The 10-year-old is already teasing her next read, “The End of the Rainbow,” which will be the next chapter in her budding career as a storyteller.

“I have a very good idea of picturing things in my mind, how things will go. With my next book, I’m planning the entire first chapter out in my head right as I speak,” Harper said.