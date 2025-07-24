Memorial University in N.L. axing 20 jobs as it tries to cut spending by $21 million

A sign is seen on the campus of Memorial University, Friday, June 23, 2023 in St. John's. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

ST. JOHN’S — Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university is axing 20 permanent and contract positions as it seeks to cut spending by $20.85 million.

Jennifer Lokash, Memorial University’s temporary president, says in an online update that the operating budget for an academic centre dedicated to regional policy and development in the province has been eliminated.

Operating funding for the school’s public engagement office will also end.

Lokash says it’s a tremendous loss for the school to lose these employees, adding that the university needs to take “bold action” to face its financial challenges.

She said incoming president Janet Morrison will review the school’s senior leadership positions during the first six months of her tenure.

Headquartered in St. John’s, Memorial has had a difficult few years struggling with enrolment declines, crumbling infrastructure and leadership turnover.

