N.S. public health reporting 30 cases of measles in northern part of province

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic in St. Thomas, Ont., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Health says there are now 30 cases of measles in the northern part of the province.

The health agency had reported a single case on July 7 in the northern zone.

Health officials say the rise in cases was expected because it’s common for secondary infections to appear within seven to 21 days after initial measles cases are identified.

Eight of 30 cases in the northern zone have been lab-confirmed and the remaining are considered confirmed based on patients’ household exposure and symptoms.

Despite the rise in cases, the risk to the general public is still considered low.

Health officials say they think all 30 cases stem from travel to regions in Canada where measles is circulating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.