N.S. woman given lifetime ban of owning animals following death of two dogs: SPCA

A Nova Scotia woman has been given a lifetime ban of owning animals following the death of two dogs.

The Nova Scotia SPCA said Alicia Hall, 31, from Freeport, N.S., has been sentenced to two counts of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal or bird. In March 2024, the SPCA said it received a report of two deceased dogs in a house in Freeport.

Hall was then charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering for two dogs and two counts of abandoning two dogs in distress.

The SPCA said Hall has now been sentenced to a lifetime prohibition of having care, custody or control of or residing in the same premises as an animal or bird, and 18 months imprisonment in the community.

