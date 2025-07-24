Ont. woman accused of animal abuse now facing fraud charges

Stephanie Redlick stands accused of animal mistreatment and abuse and now faces fraud charges linked to livestock sales

A woman who claims to rescue horses, while facing 13 charges under the Animal Welfare Services Act for the alleged mistreatment and abuse of animals, appeared in a Midland, Ont. courtroom accused of four fraud-related charges.

Stephanie Redlick, 28, appeared by Zoom on Thursday accused of fraud totaling more than $26,000, theft over $5,000, making forged documents, as well as false pretenses with intent to defraud using cattle worth more than $5,000.

Provincial police said a fraud investigation began earlier this year after receiving a complaint about “transportation and financial irregularities of livestock being transported from a farm in Tay Township and sold at a Cookstown stockyard sale in September of 2024.”

In June, South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police revealed a warrant for the arrest of Redlick was issued. Redlick, who lives in North York, was arrested by Toronto police. Investigators revealed she was known to police.

Redlick appeared defiant in the virtual Midland courtroom, claiming she was having technical issues. Repeatedly asked by Justice Angela McLeod to turn her video camera on for the court, Redlick said she was working on it and eventually complied about an hour later to address her matters.

A person claiming to be Redlick emailed CTV News following the court proceedings but did not offer comment on the charges.

Redlick is scheduled to return to a virtual courtroom in late August. The allegations against her have not been tested in court.