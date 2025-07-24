Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of care home patient in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

ABBOTSFORD — Police say they are investigating the “suspicious” death of a patient who had been living in a care home in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department says the local hospital called police about two patients who had been transferred from Menno Home while experiencing “medical emergencies that raised concerns due to their suspicious nature.”

A statement from police says they were called on July 6 and one of the patients died on July 10.

It says the Abbotsford major crime unit then took conduct of the investigation.

Police say detectives are in the early stages of a “complex case” and they are working closely with Menno Home to “uncover the circumstances surrounding these medical events.”

They say the care home immediately implemented additional safeguards to protect its residents, but police would not release further details due to the “sensitive” nature of the ongoing investigation.

The Menno Place website says Menno Home is one of two residential care homes on the grounds. It says the home is governed by the Mennonite Benevolent Society.

The home receives its primary funding through the Fraser Health Authority, it says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.