Royal Canadian Navy to retire eight warships before end of the year

Ice floats past HMCS Kingston west of Pond Inlet, Nvt., on Eclipse Sound, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Navy plans to retire some of its older warships this fall.

The navy says eight of its 12 Kingston-class vessels will be removed from service following “paying off” ceremonies in Halifax and Esquimalt, B.C.

The ships, officially known as Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels, were built and launched in the 1990s.

They are primarily used for coastal patrols, search and rescue, law enforcement and mine detection.

The ships have been deployed to operations in the eastern Pacific, Caribbean, off West Africa and in European waters.

They have also taken part in many missions across Canada’s three oceans.

The Canadian Press