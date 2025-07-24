Sailor missing off Labrador coast rescued after cargo ship picked up his signal

A Canadian Forces CH-149 Cormorant is shown flying over Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

ST. JOHN’S — A sailor who went missing off the southeast coast of Labrador is alive and well after a cargo ship picked up his alert.

Martin Hurley with the maritime rescue sub-centre in St. John’s says the man set out on a solo voyage to Greenland in a six-metre sailboat — called the Tonnerre — in early July from Blanc-Sablon, Que.

Hurley says the man was keeping family and friends updated on social media, and someone called authorities on Sunday after his posts had stopped.

Hurley says the sailor ran into stormy weather and five-metre-high waves, which likely damaged his vessel and its electronics.

However, the man was able to send out a radio signal that was picked up Wednesday morning by the Lowlands Century bulk carrier ship.

Hurley says a Cormorant helicopter hoisted the man out of his boat a few hours later, and he was safe and unharmed and taken back to shore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press