Sask. Mountie shot, suspect captured, RCMP says

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Muskowekwan First Nation and its surrounding area. Elijah Albert, 28, is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Saskatchewan RCMP)

The Saskatchewan RCMP says an officer was shot early Thursday morning after responding to the report of an armed individual at a residence on Muskowekwan First Nation prompting a dangerous person alert to be issued.

Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m., according to an RCMP news release. As officers arrived, a firearm was discharged, and one officer was hit and taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and a dangerous person alert was issued shortly before 7 a.m. for 28-year-old Elijah Albert.

The alert ended at around 9:11 a.m. when RCMP say Albert was taken into custody.

According to the release, Albert was located by police at a rural location near Lestock, Sask.

“Saskatchewan RCMP’s Provincial General Investigation Section has now taken carriage of this ongoing investigation,” the release said. “Charges have not been laid at this time. Investigators do not believe there is any further elevated risk to public safety associated with this incident.”

RCMP added that further updates will be provided as they become available.

Muskowekwan First Nation and Lestock, Sask. are approximately 140 kilometres north of Regina.