Supreme Court allows lawsuit in labour-inducing drug case at New Brunswick hospital

The Moncton Hospital is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is allowing a class-action lawsuit against New Brunswick’s largest health authority and an obstetrics nurse to proceed.

The proposed class action lawsuit was launched in 2019 and alleges women at Moncton Hospital were given a labour-inducing drug without consent.

Horizon Health Network operates the hospital and is named in the class action lawsuit.

In February, Horizon and the nurse, Nicole Ruest, requested permission to appeal a lower-court ruling which certified the case.

But the top court denied their appeal.

The women pursuing the lawsuit have alleged the Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known whether its staff were administering the drug to pregnant women.

The plaintiffs are seeking a full apology and compensation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.