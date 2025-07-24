Supreme Court won’t hear thumbs-up emoji case involving Saskatchewan farmer

In this file photo, emojis in the Snapchat app are shown in Toronto on Monday, March 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has given a thumbs-down to hearing a legal case involving an emoji.

The country’s highest court dismissed an application by farmer Chris Achter to appeal a decision by the Court of Appeal of Saskatchewan.

The Appeal Court upheld a verdict that found a thumbs-up emoji met signature requirements and was a legally binding agreement between Achter and Kent Mickleborough, a grain buyer with South West Terminal.

In 2021, Mickleborough sent a text of a contract to Achter for a delivery of flax, and the farmer responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Achter didn’t deliver the product, and the company took him to court for breaching the contract.

The Supreme Court says costs are to be given to the grain company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

