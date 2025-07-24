Weather and air quality warnings are active in parts of Canada: Here’s what to know

Environment Canada has issued dozens of alerts warning of severe weather and air quality conditions across the country.

Here’s what to look out for, and where:

Heat warnings in Ontario and Quebec

Among the alerts active as of Thursday morning are more than 30 severe heat warnings in the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Region and Greater Montreal.

In the affected parts of Ontario, daytime highs are expected to reach up to 35 C, with humidex values peaking up to 44. Overnight, temperatures will fall, but are expected to remain near 21 C, “providing little relief from the heat,” according to the department.

Temperatures over 30 C and humidex values near 40 are also expected near Montreal, with “uncomfortable” conditions over 20 C overnight.

Environment Canada warns those in the area to “take action to protect yourself and others,” including repeatedly checking on older adults, those living alone and those at risk of heat-related illness.

Early signs of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue, the department notes. Those experiencing heat exhaustion should stop any activity and drink water to rehydrate.

Symptoms including red and hot skin, a change in consciousness, as well as those mentioned above, may be signs of heat stroke. In the event heat stroke occurs, seek emergency medical attention for those affected, and in the meantime, help them cool down by moving them out of hotter areas, removing extra clothing and applying ice packs or cold water to their body.

Generally, those in the area should be sure to stay hydrated and make use of shades and blinds, air conditioning, fans and cooler areas of their living space, where available. Outside of the home, public spaces such as cooling centres, libraries, community centres and shaded parks may provide relief from the heat.

Limit direct exposure to the sun, avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat to stay cool.

Environment Canada warns that you should never leave pets or people, especially children, in a hot car.

Quebec, B.C. storm warnings

Parts of Quebec near the Ontario boundary are under severe storm watches as of Thursday, from the Ottawa River Valley north toward Val-d’Or.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the alert reads. “Some of these thunderstorms could produce a tornado.”

Residents are warned that “nautical activities may be hazardous,” due to sudden gusting winds. Large hail, flash floods and lightning are also possible, increasing risks of injury or death.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” the department writes.

Further north, in the Joutel and Matagami area, a rainfall warning is in effect with up to 50 millimetres of precipitation possible. A separate rainfall warning is active in northern British Columbia, north of Fort St. John, with between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain expected.

Air quality in the Prairies

A large region along the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary is currently under air quality warnings due to wildfire smoke.

The affected area stretches from Leaf Rapids and Snow Lake in northern Manitoba out west to Beauval, Sask.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status,” the warning reads.

Residents are advised to limit time spent outdoors and keep windows and doors closed. If heat is also an issue, however, keeping cool should be the priority. Products including respirator masks and air filters are recommended.

Those affected by wildfire smoke should seek medical attention if symptoms, including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, cough, wheezing or chest pains, progress to the point of a medical emergency.