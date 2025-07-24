Wildfire forces firefighters, all personnel out of Leaf Rapids

The northern Manitoba town of Leaf Rapids has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents due to encroaching wildfires. A helicopter crew works on a wildfire as another is shown flying by in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

A serious wildfire threatening Leaf Rapids has jumped the Churchill River, entering the now-evacuated town.

Wednesday evening, the town posted on social media that a wildfire jumped the Churchill River and entered the northwestern Manitoba town through its industrial area.

All firefighters and personnel were forced to evacuate. The town said firefighters may not be able to return “for some time.”

“Hope for the best, and if nothing else be thankful everyone got out safely,” it said in the post.

The town also said more information may not be available before morning because of thick smoke in the area.

The post said the fire has gone further south than the South Indian Lake road at PR391.

Residents were evacuated to Winnipeg earlier this month.