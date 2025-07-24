World-record attempt comes full circle as man completes 54-hour ferris wheel ride

CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa caught the end of one man’s 54 hour adventure on the ferris wheel at KDays, raising money for sick kids.

Chris Scheetz stepped off the KDays ferris wheel after 54 consecutive hours – riding with the hope of a new world record and raising money for sick kids in Alberta.

“I’ll get a little emotional because that’s what I do,” Scheetz told the crowd of supporters after getting back to solid ground.

His attempt at the longest ferris wheel ride began on Monday and his efforts came full circle just before the supper hour on Wednesday at the Edmonton exhibition.

With only a five minute bathroom break every hour and nights spent just hanging on the wheel when the fair grounds were closed, the goal was to raise $54,000 for Alberta Dreams. The charitable organization grants wishes for kids diagnosed with serious, chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

“So spoiler alert, we might have made our goal,” he teased, before revealing the numbers on a big cheque which totaled $70,866 raised from the carnival ride campaign.

Alberta Dreams said the money would be enough to make 70 dreams come true.

Chris Scheetz raises money for Alberta Dreams Chris Scheetz raised more than $70,000 for Alberta Dreams, which is a charitable organization that grants wishes to sick kids in the province. There was a cheque presentation after his world record attempt at the longest ferris wheel ride on July 23, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Besides some sleepless nights suspended in the air on the ferris wheel, Scheetz said he also pulled his hamstring going round and round on the ride. It’s bumps he said he will gladly take for charity.

“I’m blessed to have a healthy little granddaughter here and that’s just a reminder that you want to give back to those that aren’t so lucky,” Scheetz told CTV News Edmonton live on the 5 p.m. news.

Chris Scheetz steps off the ferris wheel ride at KDays Chris Scheetz steps off the ferris wheel at KDays in Edmonton after 54 consecutive hours on the ride. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

According to Scheetz, 320 communities have gotten wishes granted from Alberta Dreams over the past 39 years and the requests are growing with the publicity of his world-record attempt.

“We’re getting so many more requests, so now we need more money to meet the need for these dreams and to make these things happen for these well-deserving children.”

The current world record for longest ferris wheel ride is 53 consecutive hours.

Donations for Alberta Dreams can still be made on their website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa and Galen McDougall