All 5 players acquitted in Hockey Canada sex assault case ruled ineligible by NHL

Warning: This article contains graphic content.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia has acquitted all five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote had all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Here is a recap of everything that occurred on July 24, 2025. All times are eastern.

7:45 p.m.: Acquitted players should ‘return to work’: NHLPA

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) is pushing back against the NHL after the league announced the five players acquitted of sexual assault are ineligible to play while it reviews the judge’s findings.

The NHLPA says the league’s declaration “is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.”

“After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work,” the players’ association said.

Hunter Crowther, CTVNews.ca afternoon lead producer

With files from The Canadian Press

6:45 p.m.: NHL says five players acquitted of sexual assault ineligible to play

The NHL says the five players acquitted of sexual assault are ineligible to play in the league while it reviews the judge’s findings.

The NHL said in a statement the allegations in the case were disturbing, even if not determined criminal.

The league also called the behaviour at issue “unacceptable.”

The Canadian Press

5:30 p.m.: Trial started ‘important conversations’: London police chief

London police Chief Thai Truong issued a statement Thursday following the judge’s decision, saying the trial “generated important conversations at both national and international levels about sexual violence, accountability, and systemic issues within institutions, including sport.”

The London Police Service acknowledges the verdict delivered today by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia in the sexual assault trial involving five former members of Canada's 2018 National Junior Hockey Team.



As a police service, our role in the justice system is… pic.twitter.com/E0dYFnvrF7 — LPS Chief Thai Truong (@LPSChiefTruong) July 24, 2025

“We see this as an opportunity to reflect, learn, and enhance our approach to investigating sexual violence, strengthening our training, and deepening partnerships with community organizations,” he wrote.

Truong also commended E.M. for her “outstanding courage and strength in coming forward,” and that London Police Services “remain committed to ensuring that survivors of sexual violence feel supported and safe” when coming forward with allegations.

Hunter Crowther, CTVNews.ca afternoon lead producer

4:42 p.m.: E.M. ‘very disappointed with verdict’: lawyer

E.M. is very disappointed with the judge’s verdict and assessment of her honesty and reliability, her lawyer Karen Bellehumeur said in a post-verdict statement in front of the media.

Bellehumeur called E.M. a remarkable person and “truly a hero.”

“She knew there were no guarantees for guilty verdict, and that if she had decided not to testify, that decision would have been accepted. But she felt that it was important to see the process through to the end, even if it meant opening herself up to intense scrutiny and unjustified criticism,” Bellehumeur said.

She adds that E.M.’s treatment during cross-examination was at times, insulting, unfair, mocking and disrespectful.

“There was nothing more she could have done,” E.M.’s lawyer said. “That said – the justice system must do better.”

Lynn Chaya, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

4:30 p.m.: Trial was ‘distressing and unnecessary’: Hart’s lawyer

Speaking with reporters outside the London, Ont. courthouse on Thursday, Megan Savard, the lawyer for Carter Hart, called the sexual assault case against the five Hockey Canada players “distressing and unnecessary.”

Savard says the result – all five players acquitted by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia – came as no surprise to people with knowledge of the investigation. She added that Hart, who last played an NHL game Jan. 20, 2024, has learned from the experience and will share what he’s learned with those in his life.

Julianna Greenspan, the lawyer for Calan Foote, said her client has a “wonderful future” ahead of him and never lost faith in the final decision, despite “external pressures” outside the courthouse.

Daniel Brown, the lawyer for Alex Formenton, said the judge reached “a just and correct verdict that must be respected,” adding that his client had a promising hockey career ahead of him before the accusations, and his client was “condemned and felt banished from society.”

Brown said the case highlights the fundamental right to be presumed innocent.

Julie Santarossa, the lawyer for Dillon Dube, said her client is relieved by the outcome and that the judge made her decision “fairly and efficiently.”

David Humphrey, the lawyer for Michael McLeod, called the judge’s decision “carefully rendered” and represents a “resounding vindication” for the defendants. He added that McLeod’s reputation and career had been significantly damaged, but the path to restoration has begun.

Hunter Crowther, CTVNews.ca afternoon lead producer

With files from The Canadian Press

4:02 p.m.: Prosecutor will ‘carefully review’ judge’s decision

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham spoke to reporters outside the courthouse following the acquittals.

She said the Crown’s success in a trial is not measured solely by whether there are guilty verdicts at the end, and the goal was to have fair proceedings for all involved.

Cunningham thanked the complainant for coming forward and for her strength during the trial.

She added that her team has received dozens of messages of support for the complainant, which they have passed along to her.

She said her team will “carefully review” the judge’s decision and she had no further comment as the case is still within the appeal period.

The Canadian Press

The courtroom is shown in this sketch from London, Ont., as Justice Maria Carroccia delivers her ruling in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The courtroom is shown in this sketch from London, Ont., as Justice Maria Carroccia delivers her ruling in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

3:09 p.m.: All players not guilty: Judge

None of the five players have been convicted of the sex assault charges brought against them.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

3:04 p.m.: Michael McLeod: Not guilty

Michael McLeod is not guilty of sexual assault. He was also acquitted of a party to the offence charge.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

2:57 p.m.: Dillon Dube: Not guilty

Dillon Dube has been found not guilty of sexual assault, in line with the verdicts for three of his former colleagues.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

2:51 p.m.: Callan Foote: Not guilty

In her third ruling today, Justice Maria Carroccia says Callan Foote is not guilty of sexual assault.

He was accused of grazing the complainant’s face with his genitals as he did the splits over her in the hotel room, but his lawyers said he was fully clothed and did not touch the woman’s body.

The judge says the splits were separate from sexual activity that took place that night and she is not satisfied that they were sexual in nature.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

With files from The Canadian Press

2:45 p.m.: Alex Formenton: Not guilty

Justice Maria Carroccia says Alex Formenton is not guilty of sexual assault.

She says the Crown has failed to prove the charge against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

With files from The Canadian Press

2:41 p.m.: Carter Hart: Not guilty

The judge has found Carter Hart not guilty of sexual assault.

She says there is reasonable doubt that the sexual activity between him and the complainant took place without her consent.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

With files from The Canadian Press

2:21 p.m. E.M. exaggerated her level of intoxication: Judge

E.M. had said repeatedly that she was unusually drunk the night of the alleged assault. However, the judge said, there was “no obvious signs of impairment” displayed in video evidence from Jack’s Bar.

The judge said, in her view, E.M. exaggerated how intoxicated she was that night.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

Hockey Canada sex assault trial Justice Maria Carroccia is shown in this courtroom sketch from London, Ont., delivering her ruling in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

2:12 p.m.: E.M. testimony doesn’t match video: Judge

Some of the complainant’s testimony was proven to be wrong by video evidence, the judge says.

For example, E.M. testified that she felt isolated at the bar, that she tried to sneak away but was followed, the judge said. But video shows she had an extended conversation with a bouncer while there, whom she said was a friend.

E.M. also said she was completely out of it when she arrived at the hotel, the judge recounted. However, she added, video showed E.M. exiting the cab, checking her phone, and walking up the stairs without difficulty.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

2:05 p.m.: Judge starts analysis

Court is back in session, and the judge has moved into her analysis of the trial. She said there are several inconsistencies in E.M.’s testimony, adding witnesses who are inconsistent are less likely to be telling the truth, but not all inconsistencies are important.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

1:33 p.m.: Break time

The judge has called for another break before she moves on to her analysis. Court will resume in 15 minutes.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

1:20 p.m.: What is proof of sexual assault?

The judge is now explaining what the Crown must prove in order for the court to reach a conviction.

She says the Crown needs to prove three things: that the accused touched the complainant; that the touching was of a sexual nature; and that there was an absence of consent.

The first two points are not disputed, Carroccia said, with the exception of Foote, whose lawyers dispute whether sexual touching was involved.

What remains is the question of consent.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

1:14 p.m.: Hart’s lawyers say he was ‘frank’

The judge is recapping some of the submissions defence lawyers presented during the trial, including the argument that the complainant created a false narrative after she regretted the choices she made that night.

Carroccia says McLeod’s lawyer argued that the consent videos taken of the complainant, as well as other evidence, show she was a willing and “active” participant in the sexual activity that night.

The judge says Hart’s lawyer argued that he was “frank” and truthful on the stand and that the complainant’s version of events cannot be trusted.

Carroccia notes the defence has argued the complainant’s testimony was inconsistent and seemed “rehearsed.”

The Canadian Press

1:07 p.m.: Judge continues as remarks surpass 2 hours

At 1:01 p.m. the judge recognized the time and said she was prepared to continue but asked if anybody needed a “health break.”

McLeod’s lawyer spoke on behalf of the defence and said they were OK to continue.

Kristylee Varley, CTV News London journalist

12:47 p.m.: Judge outlines Crown’s position

The judge is recapping the Crown’s arguments and submissions in the trial.

The Crown argued that the complainant was credible and that she had no reason to fabricate the allegations that she did not voluntarily consent to the sex acts that took place in the hotel room.

The Crown also argued that the evidence of the accused players should not be accepted, as their credibility is compromised by the text conversations in the group chat that took place after the encounter.

Carroccia says the Crown argued the players’ group chat was trying to “concoct a narrative” about the complainant and what happened that night.

The Canadian Press

12:30 p.m.: Judge recounts Hart’s testimony

The judge is going over the testimony court heard from Carter Hart, who was the only accused player to testify in his own defence.

Court heard that McLeod texted a group chat asking if anyone wanted to be in a “three-way” and that Hart replied, “I’m in.”

Hart testified that he was drunk and his first memory of the complainant was seeing her laying naked on a sheet on the floor, masturbating.

He also testified that the woman was offering sex to the men in the room and that he briefly received oral sex from her.

The Canadian Press

12:02 p.m.: Court resumes

The judge has resumed reading the reasons for her ruling after the morning recess.

She is recapping some of the testimony court heard from other hockey players who were in the hotel room at some point, but did not face any charges in the case.

Carroccia says one of those hockey players testified that the men in the room appeared to be shocked after he said the complainant offered sex.

The Canadian Press

11:54 a.m.: Players’ family share moment at recess

When the judge called recess, members of the family of the players approached the players to shake hands and hug.

CTV News London journalist Kristylee Varley

11:40 a.m.: Judge calls recess

The judge has paused her remarks for a 15-minute recess.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

11:20 a.m. E.M. appeared sober in videos, judge recounts

The judge has turned to the two videos, referring to them as “consent videos,” in which E.M. said she was “OK with this.”

“While speaking on the video, E.M. does not display any signs of intoxication. She has no difficulty speaking. … She is not slurring her words and speaks clearly and coherently,” said Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor, and CTV News London journalist Kristylee Varley

10:45 a.m.: Judge describes facts in case

The judge is going over the facts of the case before she delivers her ruling on the charges against each of the players.

She is describing the details court has heard over the course of the trial, such as how the complainant met McLeod at a bar before going to his hotel room with him, and the texts she’d exchanged with a friend that night.

The judge is also recapping the complainant’s testimony about how she felt after the encounter and what happened after she got home that night.

The Canadian Press

10:40 a.m.: E.M.’s testimony not credible: judge

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is telling court that the complainant in the case did not present credible testimony.

Sighs of relief can be heard in the courtroom, where family members of the accused are sitting behind defence lawyers.

She has not yet delivered a formal ruling.

The Canadian Press

10:30 a.m.: Court proceedings begin

Proceedings are underway in a packed courtroom as the judge is expected to deliver her ruling.

The Canadian Press

10:15 a.m.: Consent a central issue, says lawyer

Consent is the central issue of this trial, according to criminal defence lawyer Nick Cake, who spoke with CTV News outside the courtroom as proceedings got underway inside.

During the trial, prosecutors had argued that E.M. did not voluntarily consent. The complainant told the court she engaged in sexual acts while on “autopilot,” and that she had been surprised and scared. Prosecutors argued she was describing a trauma response, which could affect her behaviour and memory of the events.

Defence lawyers for the players have suggested she initiated sexual activity. The court was also shown two cellphone videos – taken that night, about an hour apart – in which E.M. says she’s “OK with this” and that “it was all consensual.” The Crown had argued those videos were not evidence that she actually consented.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

9:25 a.m.: Players now in court

All five accused players are now inside the London, Ont., courthouse where a judge is expected to deliver her decision in their sexual assault trial later this morning.

Carter Hart was the last accused player to arrive, a little before 9:30 a.m.

Protesters outside are getting quieter after the players’ arrival, and they say they plan to be back this afternoon after the judge makes her ruling.

The Canadian Press

9:10 a.m.: Dube first to enter

Four of five accused former hockey players are now at the courthouse to await the ruling in their case.

Dillon Dube was the first to enter, followed by Alex Formenton, both of them arriving before 9 a.m.

Michael McLeod and Callan Foote followed.

Protesters’ chanting is intensifying as each player arrives.

The Canadian Press

8 a.m.: E.M. supporters gather

Supporters of the complainant in the case are gathering outside the courthouse as the line to enter grows longer.

The supporters are carrying colourful signs signalling support for survivors of sexual assault, and copies of planned chants printed on bright orange paper.

One reads: “My dress is not a yes.”

One person is writing out the word “believe” in block letters with chalk on the sidewalk.

The Canadian Press

7 a.m.: Courtroom space limited

Reporters and observers began lining up outside the London, Ont., courthouse as early as 6:15 a.m. — more than two hours before it opens.

By 7 a.m., roughly a dozen people were waiting by the entrance.

Space in the courtroom is limited, though staff have set up an overflow room where people can watch the proceedings on TV screens.

The Canadian Press

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line:+1 866 925 441924-hour crisis line:416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline:+1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline:+1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces:+1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.