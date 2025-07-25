Canada border agency experiencing system outage, causing delays

A pair of Canadian geese fly towards the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ont. to Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is experiencing a “partial outage,” causing delays at the Canada-U.S. border between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., a spokesperson confirmed to CTVNews.ca in an email on Friday.

The CBSA says the delays are affecting its digital document exchange system, which processes shipments at the Ambassador Bridge.

“We are working closely with partners to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

CTVNews.ca first became aware of this issue through a press release sent by Cross Border Pickups on Friday afternoon, which was sent out to all customers as a heads up for delays in shipments from the U.S. to Canada.

“There’s currently a CBSA system outage affecting shipments crossing into Canada,” the press release read.

“If you had packages manifested since July 23, they may be delayed at the border until services are fully restored.”

Additionally, CBSA is also experiencing a high volume of travellers due to Canadians returning home from vacations, the statement by the CBSA said.

Last month, a nationwide outage impacted CBSA kiosks at different Canadian airports, including Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. A similar outage in February led to the CBSA’s kiosks and other digital tools being temporarily unavailable.