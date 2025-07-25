Carney calls Israel’s handling of humanitarian aid in Gaza ‘violation of international law’

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Prime Minister Mark Carney called Israel’s handling of humanitarian aid in Gaza “a violation of international law” and that Canada condemns the Israeli government’s failure to prevent the “rapidly deteriorating” disaster in the region.

“Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by comprehensive provision of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations. Many of these are holding significant Canadian-funded aid which has been blocked from delivery to starving civilians,” Carney said in a statement Thursday night.

“This denial of humanitarian aid is a violation of international law.”

Carney says Canada supports a two-state solution, calling on all sides to negotiate an immediate ceasefire, for Hamas to release all Israeli hostages kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attacks and for Israel to respect the territorial integrity of the West Bank and Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand echoed the prime minister’s words, calling on Israel to “allow the uninhibited flow of humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians civilians.” She said she will travel to New York City next week for a UN conference that will focus on a two-state solution.

Their statements come just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would recognize Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in September.

″Given its historic commitment to a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the state of Palestine,’’ Macron posted. ″Peace is possible.’’

The diplomatic move makes France the first G7 nation to officially recognize a Palestinian state.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday he would hold an emergency call Friday with officials from Germany and France to discuss how to urgently get food to people in need and launch steps to build a lasting peace.

“The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible,” he said in a statement. The three European countries “all agree on the pressing need for Israel to change course and allow the aid that is desperately needed to enter Gaza without delay.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron’s announcement, claiming the decision “rewards terror.”

“A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it," Netanyahu wrote. “Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States “strongly rejects” France’s plan to recognize Palestine.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” Rubio said.