Child drowns at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Police say a child was playing with family members in a shallow area of water at the park when they went missing at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The child was located and recovered by bystanders prior to the arrival of emergency services and subsequently transported to hospital by EMS,” the OPP said in a media release on Friday.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, the child was pronounced deceased.”

In a media release, police thanked members of the public who provided assistance.

Sandbanks Provincial Park is located on Lake Ontario in Prince Edward County near Picton. It’s located 70 kilometres from downtown Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday they had responded to 10 drownings in eastern Ontario so far this summer.

“That’s more than double the number of drowning deaths at this time last year,” police said Tuesday. “In each incident in the region this summer, the victim has not been wearing a life jacket.”

Last weekend, the OPP reported two incidents on East Lake in Prince Edward County and one on the St. Lawrence River near Gananoque. Earlier this month, a one-year-old girl drowned in the St. Lawrence off Wolfe Island.