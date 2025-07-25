Evacuation order lifted for rural Newfoundland town threatened by wildfire

An out-of-control wildfire is shown near Musgrave Harbour, N.L., just before midnight on July 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kyle Gaulton)

ST. JOHN’S — Residents of Musgrave Harbour, N.L., can go home, nearly a week after a nearby wildfire triggered an evacuation.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Justice and Public Safety says the order to flee has ended, effective immediately.

About 950 residents live in town, and a news release warns them that the fire is still active, with crews on scene to douse hot spots.

The province is offering bus transportation back to the community on Newfoundland’s northeast coast to anyone who needs a ride.

The fire near Musgrave Harbour was first detected Saturday night, about eight kilometres from the town.

Officials ordered everyone out late Sunday morning as the blaze crept within a kilometre of the community.

The Canadian Press