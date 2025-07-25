Fanshawe College moving forward with layoffs

The president of Fanshawe College says the school is moving forward with layoffs in order to reduce almost 400 positions, or 35 per cent of its workforce.
In an e-mail to staff Thursday obtained by CTV London, Peter Devlin said Fanshawe has shared details of the layoffs with faculty and support staff unions this week.
Although a portion of those layoffs will be offset by early retirements and unfilled vacancies.
Devlin originally broke the news of coming layoffs to staff in a town hall meeting this spring.
The most recent numbers suggest Fanshawe is facing a $38.6-million shortfall in its 2025/26 budget.
School officials say part of the reason for the deficit is the federal government’s cap on international student permits.