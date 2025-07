Investigation underway into train derailment in Paris, Ont.

A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Canadian National Railway Co. revised its earnings guidance for 2024 lower due to several factors including the recent labour stoppage that saw both Canada's major railways grind operations to a halt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

An investigation is underway after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailed in southwestern Ontario this morning, halting passenger train service.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is sending a team of investigators to Paris, Ont., to gather evidence and determine what happened.

CN says about two dozen railcars and one locomotive derailed and remained upright with no reports of injuries, leaks, spills or fires and no blocked crossings.

Via Rail says rail traffic has been “completely halted” in the surrounding area and there are significant service disruptions.

The railway company says affected routes have either been cancelled or will operate on alternative tracks.

It says affected passengers will be informed directly of the changes and they are advised to check the status of their trains online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.