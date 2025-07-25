Liberal MPs call for Canada to join France in recognizing Palestinian state

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, April 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

OTTAWA — Liberal members of Parliament are publicly calling on the Canadian government to follow France’s lead in recognizing Palestine as a state.

Toronto MP Salma Zahid said in a social media post that Canada must join France in announcing its recognition of a state for the Palestinian people.

MP Fares Al Soud, who represents the Toronto-area riding of Mississauga Centre, posted a message on social media saying that justice for the Palestinian people “demands recognition.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he intends to formally recognize a Palestinian state in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

When asked whether Prime Minister Mark Carney would do the same, his team did not respond to the question.

Carney’s office instead referred The Canadian Press to a social media post by the prime minister on Thursday in which he said Canada supports a two-state solution that “guarantees peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025

Émilie Bergeron, The Canadian Press