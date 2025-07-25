‘More than a haircut’: Calgary hosts Canada’s biggest dog grooming competition

The fur is flying at Spruce Meadows this weekend as hundreds of competitors from around the world gather for Canada’s largest dog grooming convention.

Mastergroom Canada fills the Equi-Plex building with top groomers, vendors and spectators for three days of competitions, expert seminars and a pet-focussed trade show.

Music plays and lights flash as dozens of groomers carefully snip, brush and spray all types of dogs in the competition ring, while the public watches.

Competitors each bring large kits packed with the tools they need, including brushes, nail files, powders and dog treats.

Thousands of dollars in cash prizes and prestige are up for grabs.

Barb Prueckel, an internationally awarded groomer, judge and educator, has hosted the Calgary event for years.

She says grooming is “much more than a haircut.”

“It’s about building trust and helping pets live their happiest, healthiest lives,” she said.

The event takes place July 25 to 27 with several competitions each day.

Passes are $15 a day or $40 for the three-day event. There is a separate cost if you also want to take in the seminars.

More information can be found on Mastergroom Canada’s website.