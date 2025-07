Justice Maria Carroccia is shown in this courtroom sketch from London, Ont., delivering her ruling in the sexual assault trial for five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia has acquitted all five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote had all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Read the full decision below.