Rogers asks employees to work in the office full-time

Rogers is requiring its corporate employees to be in the office four days a week starting in October. Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. is joining a growing list of companies asking its employees to return to the office.

The telecom company says it will require its corporate employees to be in the office four days a week starting in October.

It says in-office days will increase to five days a week in February. There will be no changes for front-line or production teams.

Rogers spokesperson Zac Carreiro says the phased approach will give workers and their families time to adjust to the changes.

The telecom company isn’t alone in reining in hybrid work policies. TD Bank asked its employees earlier this week to be in the office four days a week starting in the fall.

Other big banks, including RBC, Scotiabank and BMO have also mandated at least four days in office starting in September, while Canaccord Genuity is reportedly moving to five.

