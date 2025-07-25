Three workers emerge from B.C. mine after ‘meticulously executed’ rescue

The security gate at the entrance to the Red Chris mine near Iskut, B.C. is shown on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Middleton

ISKUT — Three workers who were trapped in a remote northern British Columbia mine have been rescued after more than 60 hours underground.

Red Chris mine operator Newmont Corp. said the three men were safely bought to the surface at about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

It said Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty — contractors for B.C.-based Hy-Tech Drilling — were in good health and spirits after being trapped underground by two rockfalls on Tuesday morning.

“This was a carefully planned and meticulously executed rescue plan,” the company said in a statement.

Newmont said that the men had consistent access to food, water, and air in a refuge chamber of the gold and copper mine about 500 kilometres northwest of Terrace, B.C.

It described an operation involving drones and a remote-controlled scoop that dug away a massive rockfall, estimated to be 20 to 30 metres long and seven to eight metres high.

“[Our] specialized line-of-sight scoop successfully cleared the fallen debris from the access tunnel. With the area stabilized, the emergency response team advanced across the impacted zone using equipment with an engineered falling object protective system,” it said.

Such systems are typically used to enclose vehicles and operators in dangerous environments.

“Upon reaching the refuge chamber, the team found Kevin, Darien, and Jesse in stable condition. Together with the emergency response team, they returned to surface using the same protected equipment.”

The company based in Denver, Colo., called the outcome a “result of tireless collaboration, technical expertise, and above all, safety and care.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue teams and all those involved.”

It said the workers were being supported by medical and wellness teams and their families had been notified.

B.C.’s Mining and Critical Minerals Minister Jagrup Brar said in a social media post that he “can’t describe the relief we all feel knowing that these three workers are going to be able to go home to their families.”

The rescue came just a few hours after Newmont’s global safety chief, Bernard Wessels, expressed confidence in the rescue.

He said drones had flown over the debris blockage at the mine and found a stable route to the steel safety refuge where the men were sheltering.

“There is natural flow of air through, which is really a positive sign, where the workers are located,” Wessels told a virtual press briefing, speaking on Thursday afternoon from the mine site.

The workers were identified by Hy-Tech, saying Coumbs was from Ontario, Maduke from B.C. and Chubaty from Manitoba. It described Coumbs and Chubaty as drillers and Maduke as a driller’s helper.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press